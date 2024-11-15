Ice Chips: Perron taking regular line rushes at Senators' practice

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward David Perron was taking regular line rushes with Shane Pinto and MIchael Amadio at Senators' practice on Friday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

The 36-year-old winger has missed the team's last 11 games while being out for personal reasons but head coach Travis Green told reporters that he is back with the team full time and could play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Perron is still waiting to record his first point at a Senator and has appeared in five game this season.

The 6-foot winger signed a two-year, $8 million deal to join the Senators in the off-season.

Additionally, forward Noah Gregor and defenceman Jake Sanderson were not at practice on Friday with maintenance days.

Gregor skated 12:58 and had a minus-3 rating in the Senators' 5-4 overtime loss on Thursday.

The 6-foot winger has two goals and three points in 16 games this season, his first in Ottawa.

Sanderson recorded an assist with a minus-3 rating on 26:37 of ice against the Flyers on Thursday.

The 22-year-old defenceman has a goal and 10 points in 16 games this season.

The Senators used these lines during Friday's practice, according to Garrioch:

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Max Domi will not participate in the team's practice Friday as he receives a maintenance day.

Domi also received a maintenance day on Monday, but played on both Tuesday and Wednesday for the Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old forward has six assists in 18 games this season as he plays under the first year of a four-year, $15 million contract extension signed in June.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Friday's practice, according to TSN's Mark Masters:

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Tage Thompson skated prior to Sabres practice on Friday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Thompson, 27, missed the Sabres' 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday with an lower-body injury and remains day-to-day.

The 6-foot-6 centre was injured during the team's 7-5 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday that saw him record an assist in just 6:49 of ice time.

Thompson has 11 goals and 18 points in 16 games this season.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled forwards Ivan Ivan and Nikolai Kovalenko from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Friday.

Ivan, 22, appeared in 17 games with the Avalanche this season, recording two goals and five points.

The 6-foot centre was signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2024.

Kovalenko, 25, has also appeared in 17 games with the Avalanche this season, recording two goals and six points.

He was drafted 171st overall by the Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Draft.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and assigned defenceman Leo Lööf to Springfield on Friday.

Schueneman, 29, joined the Blues on a one-year, two-way contract in the off-season.

The 5-foot-11 left-shot defenceman last appeared in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022-23 season, recording an assist in seven games.

He has a goal and five points in 13 games with the Thunderbirds this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled defenceman Owen Pickering from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday.

Pickering, 20, was drafted 21st overall by the Penguins during the 2022 draft.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman has a goal in 12 games in the AHL this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Kent Johnson took part of the team's morning skate on Friday but isn't going to be ready to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Johnson, 22, has missed the team's last 11 games with an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot centre will travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and Boston Bruins on Monday.

Johnson has two goals and five points in four games this season.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start in net against the Penguins on Friday.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 2-5-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season.