Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) is absent as practice is underway.

Matthews skated on Saturday for the first time in a week but has missed Toronto's last three games with the injury.

In his last game, he had one assist in 22:12 minutes of ice time in a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 3.

The 27-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season, his first as captain of the Maple Leafs.

Defenceman Jani Hakanpaa was on the ice skating ahead of practice this morning.

Hakanpaa played in two games for the AHL's Marlies this weekend as part of his LTIR conditioning loan. These were his first two games since March as he continues to rehab a knee injury.

He signed a one-year deal with the team on Sept. 11. The 32-year-old has skated in 288 career NHL games, scoring 15 goals with 45 points split between the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars.

Forwards Max Domi and William Nylander are not on the ice for practice today (maintenance).

The Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Leafs lines at practice per TSN's Mark Masters:

Knies - Dewar - Marner

McMann - Tavares - Benning

Robertson - Holmberg - Myers

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Tanev

Benoit - Timmins

Hakanpää

Stolarz

Woll

Domi, Nylander (maintenance), Matthews (upper body)

Star rookie Matvei Michkov and forward Ryan Poehling will return to the lineup tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

Michkov has been a healthy scratch the last two games for the Flyers. The 19-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 13 games this season.

Poehling has missed the last three games (personal). The 25-year-old has five assists in 12 games.

Defenceman Erik Johnson also draws back in after not playing the last three games while Samuel Ersson will get the start in net. Ersson is 4-2-2 in 10 appearances this season with a .902 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

Forward Morgan Frost and defenceman Jamie Drysdale will sit against the Sharks.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Sam Poulin has been recalled from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and forward Kevin Hayes has been placed on injured reserve.

Hayes has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury. The 32-year-old has three goals and one assist in 14 games this season.

Poulin, 23, has three goals and nine points in 11 AHL games this season.

The Penguins take on the Dallas Stars tonight at home.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Zack Ostapchuk has been recalled from AHL Belleville.

He was loaned to Belleville on Sunday but returns today ahead of Ottawa facing the Maple Leafs Tuesday night.

He has one assist in six games with Ottawa this season. With Belleville, he has one goal and four assists in six games.

A second-round pick (39th overall) by Ottawa in 2021, Ostapchuk is in his second professional season. As an AHL rookie in 2023-24, he had 17 goals and 28 points in 69 games.

Senators practice lines per Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch:

Tkachuk-Norris-Greig

Giroux-Stutzle-Batherson

Gregor-Pinto-Amadio

Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen

Perron-Ostapchuk

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Hamonic

JBD

Ullmark

Forsberg

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled forward Adam Klapka from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Klapka, 24, has three goals and five points in five AHL games this season. In five appearances with the Flames, he has zero points.

The Prague, Czechia native is in his third season with the Flames organization.

The Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at home.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Cayden Primeau gets the start in net this afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres.

In six appearances this season, Primeau is 1-2-1 with an .861 save percentage and a 4.38 GAA.

A seventh-round pick (199th overall) by Montreal in 2017, Primeau has appeared in 50 career games for the Canadiens.