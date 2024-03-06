Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have placed defenceman Nick Seeler on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury and defenceman Adam Ginning has been recalled from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Seeler took a puck off the outside of his left foot on Monday against the St. Louis Blues. The 30-year-old has one goal and 12 points in 63 games this season for Philadelphia, his third with the team.

A pending unrestricted free agent, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the Flyers continue to make progress on a contract extension with the veteran defenceman.

The Flyers continue to make progress on a contract extension with veteran defenceman Nick Seeler. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Mark Giordano (head) and forward David Kampf (illness) are both on the ice for practice this morning.

Giordano, 40, went on the injured reserve on Friday after a nasty spill into the end boards on Thursday night in the opening period left him with a concussion. He has one goals and six assists in 38 games this season.

Kampf missed yesterday's practice with an illness and his status for tonight's game against Buffalo is to be determined. In 57 games this season, he has five goals and 11 points.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice and is the projected starter tonight.

Joseph Woll is in line to be in net against the Boston Bruins tomorrow night.

Ilya Samsonov is first goalie off the ice after doing his usual starting routine at Leafs skate



Projected to play tonight against Buffalo



Joseph Woll in line for Boston rematch tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 6, 2024

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Matthew Highmore from the American Hockey League as Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports that Vladimir Tarasenko is likely to sit tonight against the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Tarasenko was the seventh-ranked player on TSN's Trade Bait board on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games this season and is on a one-year, $5 million contract.

Highmore, 28, has nine goals and 29 points in 40 games with AHL Belleville this season. He has one assist in six appearances with Ottawa.