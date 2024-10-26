Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have assigned goaltender Tristan Jarry to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan.

Jarry has struggled to start the 2024-25 campaign, recording an .836 save percentage and 5.47 goals-against average in three appearances this season.

He has not played since Oct. 16 against the Buffalo Sabres when he allowed three goals on five shots against. On Thursday, he was sent back to Pittsburgh to get some individual work in as the Penguins are in the midst of a four-game road trip through Western Canada.

The 29-year-old is in the second season of a five-year, $26.9 million contract with an AAV of $5.375 million.

In 51 games last season, Jarry went 19-25-5 with a .903 save percentage and 2.91 GAA.