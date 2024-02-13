Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have placed forward Noel Acciari (concussion) on the injured reserve.

Acciari has not played since Feb. 6 after taking a high hit from Winnipeg Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon in the second period of the game. Dillon got Acciari in the head with his shoulder which sent Acciari's helmet flying.

Dillon was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head before being suspended for three games by the NHL's department of player safety.

Forward Noel Acciari has been placed on Injured Reserve. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 13, 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Conor Timmins has mono and will be out indefinitely.

The 25-year-old has missed the last four games. He has appeared in just 16 games this season, scoring one goal with five assists.

Conor Timmins has mono and is out indefinitely, says Sheldon Keefe @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 13, 2024

Defenceman Mark Giordano was absent from Leafs practice this morning but will play tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

He was on the ice for practice yesterday after missing Saturday's game against Ottawa. He was injured last Wednesday against the Dallas Stars.

"It was more whether he could get his skate on and feel good out," said head coach Sheldon Keefe yesterday on Giordano's lower-body injury.

Keefe also adds forward David Kampf will return to the lineup tonight after missing last week with an undisclosed injury.

Mark Giordano absent from Leafs skate which is rare when he plays



Sheldon Keefe, yesterday, on the lower-body injury that kept Giordano out on Saturday: “It was more whether he could get his skate on & feel good out there”@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 13, 2024

TSN's Mark Masters also notes Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice and will get the start tonight.

Goaltender Martin Jones is day to day with an injury so Dennis Hildeby will back up Samsonov.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off at Leafs skate & looks to be the starter tonight against St. Louis



Notably, Martin Jones not on the ice after missing practice yesterday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 13, 2024

Ryan Reaves, who usually skates, was not on the ice this morning but is in the lineup tonight.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle was on the ice for practice this morning after leaving Sunday's game against the St. Louis Blues early after taking a big hit. He will be in the lineup tonight against the Anaheim Ducks.

Guhle exited the game with just under two minutes to go in the third period after taking a hit into the boards that left him in visible pain.

The 22-year-old has four goals and 12 points in 48 games this season.

Cayden Primeau gets the start tonight, his first since Jan. 18 and first action since coming on in relief against Boston on Jan. 20.

Habs morning skate lineup per TSN's Kenzie Lalonde:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Pearson- Evans - Anderson

Roy- Newhook - Armia

Pezzetta- Gignac -Ylönen

Matheson - Guhle

Struble - Savard

Xhekaj - Kovacevic

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is in the starter's end at this morning's practice ahead of tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers yesterday to make room for Forsberg to be activated off the injured reserve. Forsberg has not played since mid-January due to a groin injury.

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch also says defenceman Artem Zub is a game-time decision. Zub briefly skated yesterday before departing the ice with head coach Jacques Martin dubbing it a maintenance day for him.

Martin said that defenceman Jake Sanderson skated on his own today but is not ready to return yet, with the team targeting this weekend or next week.

Sanderson is skating but not ready to return. Martin said the weekend or next week in Florida are possible for his return. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 13, 2024

Sanderson was injured on Jan. 31 in Ottawa's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit. He did not play in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old has seven goals and 24 points in 47 games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Lines at practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Perfetti - Monahan - Vilardi

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Namesntikov - Iafallo

Kupari

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit