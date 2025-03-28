Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Penguins recalled forwards Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday.

McGroarty, 20, was drafted 14th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2022 and was dealt to the Penguins last summer for prospect Brayden Yager.

The 6-foot-1 winger appeared in three games with the Penguins this season with a minus-1 rating.

He also recorded 14 goals and 39 points in 60 AHL games in his first season of professional hockey.

Koivunen, 21, was drafted 51st overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021 and was dealt to the Penguins in March of 2024 in a deal that saw forward Jake Guentzel back to Carolina.

The 5-foot-11 winger registered 21 goals and 55 points in 62 AHL games this season.

Forward Joona Koppanen was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move.

The 6-foot-5 winger recorded a goal in five games this season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled forward Max Sasson from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Friday.

Sasson, 24, appeared in 24 games in Vancouver, recording two goals and six points.

The 6-foot-1 centre also has nine goals and 26 points in 37 games in Abbotsford this season.