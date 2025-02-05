Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby was missing from Penguins' practice on Wednesday and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Crosby, 27, last appeared during the Penguins' 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday where he had an assist on 22:14 of ice time.

The 5-foot-11 centre left the game in the third period after an awkward collision near the Devils' blueline, but returned 10 minutes later.

Pittsburgh has another practice on Thursday and then back-to-back games against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers before the league goes on a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby has 17 goals and 58 points in 55 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards Tage Thompson, Back Malenstyn, and Dylan Cozens, defenceman Mattias Samuelsson, and goaltender Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen did not participate in Sabres practice on Wednesday, according to Bill Hoppe of NHL.com.

Samuelsson, Luukkonen, and Thompson were present for practice but were only watching from the bench.

Head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters that Thompson skated earlier on Wednesday and Luukkonen will return to practice on Friday.

Thompson exited the Sabres 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday after he took a high hit from Devils forward Stefan Noesen.

The 6-foot-6 centre passed the concussion tests after the game, according to Ruff and is considered day-to-day.

Ruff added that Cozens was off the ice due to a lower-body aggravation and Samuelsson will miss Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury

Samuelsson missed Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets with the same injury.

Cozens, 23, skated 15:15 against the Blue Jackets and did not register a shot while recording two penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-3 centre has been mired with trade rumours as the March 7 deadline approaches and is No. 28 on TSN's Trade Bait Board.

He has 10 goals and 26 points in 53 games this season.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday.

Solovyov, 24, appeared in 10 games with the Flames last season, recording three assists on 15:54 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman has six goals and 21 points in 41 games in the AHL this season.

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will be between the pipes when the Rangers take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, per coach Peter Laviolette.

Shesterkin, 29, is looking to snap a personal three-game skid and has a 17-18-2 record this season with a .907 save percentage and 2.89 goals against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets assigned forward Dylan Gambrell to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.

Gambrell, 28, joined the Blue Jackets on a one-year, two-way deal in the off-season.

The 6-foot centre has nine goals and 20 points in 31 AHL games this season.