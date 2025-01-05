Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Captain Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson both were full participants at Canucks' practice on Sunday.

Hughes has missed the team's last four games with an upper-body injury and was considered to be week-to-week.

Last season's Norris Trophy winner has eight goals and 42 points in 34 games this season with a plus-14 rating while averaging 25:08 of ice time.

Pettersson also missed the Canuck's last four games with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-2 centre has 10 goals and 28 points in 34 games this season.

Dennis Hildeby will start in net on Sunday when the Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers, according to head coach Craig Berube.

Hildeby, 23, has made three appearances with the Maple Leafs this season, including a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 15.

The 6-foot-7 netminder has a 4-2-4 record with the AHL's Toronto Marlies with a .916 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according head coach Travis Green.

Ullmark, 31, last appeared during the team's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers where he left the game after the first period with the injury.

Acquired by Ottawa from the Boston Bruins prior to the 2024 NHL Draft in June, Ullmark has a 12-7-2 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average this season.

Additionally, defenceman Travis Hamonic will be out two-to-four weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Hamonic last appeared during the Senators' 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday where he had 16:45 of ice time.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman has three assists in 37 games this season while averaging 17:25 of ice time.

Defenceman Nick Jensen also missed practice on Sunday due to an illness.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman skated 18:06 during the Senators' loss to the Blues on Friday.

Jensen was acquired from the Washington Captials in the off-season and has two goals and 13 points in 38 games while averaging 21:07 of ice time.

Ottawa travels Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Senators used these lines during Sunday's practice according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch:

Ivan Fedotov will start in net for the Flyers against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The 28-year-old netminder has a 4-4-1 record this season with a 3.48 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.

The Stars assigned forward Arttu Hyry to the AHL's Texas Stars on Sunday.

Hyry, 23, appeared in two games in Dallas, recording an assist.

The 6-foot-3 winger has 14 goals and 26 points in 29 games in the AHL this season.

The Wild assigned forward Brendan Gaunce and defenceman Carson Lambos to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Sunday.

Gaunce appeared in five games in Minnesota this season, averaging 9:29 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 centre has 11 goals and 17 points in 22 games in the AHL this season.

Lambos, 21, was drafted 26th overall by the Wild in 2021 and has two goals and five points in 27 games in Iowa this season.

The Hurricanes placed defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere on injured reserve on Sunday and recalled forward Juha Jaaska from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters on Dec. 30 that Gostisbehere has an upper-body injury and will be out longer than day-to-day.

Gostisbehere hasn't played since Dec. 27 and has six goals and 27 points in 35 games this season.

Jaaska, 26, appeared in one game for the Hurricanes this season and has seven goals and 16 points in 26 games in the AHL.

Chris Kreider was not available to the Rangers on Sunday due to an upper-body injury.

Kreider, 33, scored a goal and skated 19:42 during the Rangers' 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 winger has 13 goals and 15 points in 34 games this season.

Louis Domingue will be in net on Sunday when the Rangers take on the Chicago Blackhawks, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Domingue, 32, appeared in one other game this season, a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 9.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 4-9-2 record in the AHL this season with a 3.64 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

Arvid Soderblom will be in net when the Blackhawks take on the New York Rangers, according to Philip Thompson of the Chicago Tribune.

Soderblom, 25, has a 6-9-1 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.73 goals against average this season.