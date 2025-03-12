Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes was seen in a regular-contact jersey at practice on Wednesday, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Hughes, 25, was a participant in Tuesday's practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey, ultimately missing the team's 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens later that night.

Following the loss, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told TSN's Farhan Lalji that there's a "good possibility" Hughes would play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Hughes has now missed Vancouver's past four games after "tweaking something" in a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on March 1. The American blue liner has been listed as day-to-day since sustaining the undisclosed injury.

The Canucks' captain was also forced to miss six games for Vancouver in February, as well as the entirety of the 4 Nations Face-Off with what was reported to be an oblique injury.

The 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner has posted 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points across 50 games played this season.

The Canucks take to the road for an important meeting with the Flames, who currently hold a one-point lead over Vancouver for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Jeff Skinner has been moved up to the second line at Edmonton Oilers practice on Wednesday, TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes.

Skinner skated on the left wing beside Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson.

Skinner, 32, has scored 11 goals and 21 points in 12:27 of ice time across 54 games played this season.

The Toronto native signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the team in free agency this past summer, and is set for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

A 13-year NHL veteran, Skinner has scored 368 goals and 691 points through 1,060 career games.

The Oilers hold a one-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cam Atkinson from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), the team announced Wednesday.

Atkinson was previously placed on waivers last week prior to the NHL's trade deadline. He cleared one day later, allowing the Lightning to use the extra roster spot to acquire Olivier Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde from the Seattle Kraken.

The news comes after superstar winger Nikita Kucherov missed the third period for Tampa Bay against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Atkinson, 35, appeared in 37 games for Tampa Bay this season before being waived, recording three goals and five assists for eight points in his first season with the team.

A native of Riverside, Conn., Atkinson is a 13-year NHL veteran that has skated in 807 games. In the 2018-19 season, he scored a career-high 41 goals while playing with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A former sixth-round pick of Columbus in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Atkinson has registered 252 gals and 236 assists over the course of his career split between the Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Lightning.

He joined Tampa Bay on a one-year, $900K deal last summer, and is scheduled for unrestricted free agency at season's end.

The Lightning hold a five-point lead over the Ottawa Senators for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Calgary Flames have recalled Adam Klapka from the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers, the team announced Wednesday.

Klapka, 24, has appeared in 13 games for Calgary this season, recording one goal and 16 shots in 8:10 of ice time per night.

The Prague, Czechia native has played in 33 AHL contests this year, scoring 14 goals and 26 points for the Wranglers.

The 6-foot-8 winger last played for Calgary on March 2 in a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He finished as a minus-one in 7:47 across 11 shifts.

The Flames (30-23-10) take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Calgary currently holds a one-point lead over the Canucks for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.