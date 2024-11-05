Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Rookie Macklin Celebrini will return to the lineup tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets after missing the last 12 games with a hip injury.

Celebrini has appeared in only one game this season, the Sharks' season opener on Oct. 10. The 18-year-old had a goal and an assist in the game before reaggravating a hip injury he originally suffered during the preseason.

"When I went into the boards I hurt my hip a little bit in the preseason game," Celebrini said. "I rehabbed it. I didn't play any preseason games after that and then rehabbed. It was feeling really good, and then [I] reaggravated it during the first game, first shift. I didn't want to not play in that game, so I kind of stuck through it, but at the end of the game something didn't feel right.

"It was just a lot of gym work [and] strengthening all the muscles around [the hip]. [I was] doing a lot of exercises where I'm moving the right way and not putting it in jeopardy."

He returned to practice on Oct. 31 and was skating on a line with Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Granlund.

The Sharks are currently last in the Western Conference with a 3-8-2 record.

New York Islanders

The Islanders have recalled defenceman Isaiah George from the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

George is in his first professional season and has skated in four games so far, notching a goal and an assist.

The 20-year-old was drafted in the fourth round (98th overall) by the Islanders in 2022.

Last season, he helped the OHL's London Knights win the OHL Championship.