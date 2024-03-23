Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Sean Couturier will return to the Flyers lineup when the Flyers take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

The Flyers captain last played during the team's 6-5 loss to the Bruins on March 16 and was a healthy scratch during the team's next two games.

Couturier has 11 goals and 36 points in 64 games this season

Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi is a game-time decision when his club takes on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe: "This will be Bert's call. If he feels he's ready to go, he'll be in. Right now he's not loving how he's feeling" @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 23, 2024

Bertuzzi, 29, missed Friday's practice due to an illness and skated briefly during Saturday's optional skate.

The 6-foot-2 winger has 15 goals and 34 points in 67 games this season, including three goals and five points in his last five games.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to be in net on Saturday against the Oilers, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice at Leafs optional skate and projects to start tonight against the Oilers @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 23, 2024

Samsonov, 27, made 30 saves in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Keefe told reporters on Saturday that he expects to split the remaining 14 starts of the season between Samsonov and Joseph Woll.

Samsonov has an 18-6-7 record with an .888 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average this season while Woll has a 10-7-1 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.90 GAA.

The Jets are projected to use these lines during Saturday afternoon's matchup against the New York Islanders.

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowery - Appleton

Barron - Gustafsson - Namestnikov

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

The Blue Jackets added forward James Malatesta to their roster on an emergency recall from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and assigned defenceman David Jiricek to Cleveland.

Malatesta, 20, has 12 goals and 21 points along with 79 penalty minutes in the AHL this season.

The 5-foot-9 winger was drafted 133rd overall by the Blue Jackets in 2021.

Jiricek, 20, appeared in 40 games with the Blue Jackets this season recording a goal and nine points.