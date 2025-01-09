Ice Chips: Shesterkin returns for Rangers against Devils

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Star goalie Igor Shesterkin hasn't suited up since Dec. 30 due to an upper-body injury, but will be in net for Thursday's game against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

The 29-year-old Russian has posted a 11-15-1 record alongside a 3.10 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage over 27 games.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe will return from his eight-game suspension against the Devils. Rempe, 22, has not recorded a point in five games this season, picking up 24 minutes in penalties.

Forward Arthur Kaliyev, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings earlier this week, will make his Rangers' debut as well.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Joseph Woll appears to be the starter for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes in Carolina.

Maple Leafs' Practice Lines - David Alter

F

Knies-Matthews-Marner

McMann-Tavares-Nylander

Robertson-Domi-Lorentz

Dewar-Kampf-Holmberg

Extra: Pacioretty, Reaves

D

Rielly-Tanev

OEL-Myers

Benoit-Timmins

Extra: Rifai

G

Woll

Hildeby

Vancouver Canucks

Goalie Artūrs Šilovs has been assigned to the AHL.

The 23-year-old has a 4.11 goals-against average over seven starts this season with the Canucks

Montreal Canadiens star winger Patrik Laine will not travel to Washington for Friday's game against the Capitals as he continues to battle an illness.

Laine skated skated with his teammates ahead of practice for the second straight day on Thursday, but is still not ready to return to game action.

The 26-year-old hasn't played since New Year's Eve due to an illness.

Laine has been a major reason for the Habs' turnaround after making his season debut on Dec. 3, scoring eight goals and two assists over 13 games last month.

Montreal is currently one of the hottest teams in the NHL with eight wins in their last 10 games.

Jakub Dobes will get the start in nets against the Caps.

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg will get the start between pipes when the Sens host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

The 32-year-old native of Sweden has a 3.03 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage over 13 games this season.

Veteran centre Evgeni Malkin is a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Malkin missed Tuesday's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with an undisclosed injury.

The 38-year-old veteran has scored eight goals and 24 assists over 41 games this season, his 19th in Pittsburgh.

Minnesota Wild

After being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in late November, forward David Jiricek will make his Wild debut on Thursday against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

Defenceman Jonas Brodin (lower-body) and Brock Faber (upper-body) will both miss the game while Marc-Andre Fleury is a game-time decision to backup Filip Gustavsson.

Forward Devin Shore has been recalled from the AHL.

The 30-year-old has one assist in 21 games with the Wild this season.