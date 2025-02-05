Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby was missing from Penguins' practice on Wednesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Crosby, 27, last appeared during the Penguins' 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday where he had an assist on 22:14 of ice time.

The 5-foot-11 centre left the game in the third period after an awkward collision near the Devils' blueline, but returned 10 minutes later.

Pittsburgh has another practice on Thursday and then back-to-back games against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers before the league goes on a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby has 17 goals and 58 points in 55 games this season.

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will be between the pipes when the Rangers take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, per coach Peter Laviolette.

Shesterkin, 29, is looking to snap a personal three-game skid and has a 17-18-2 record this season with a .907 save percentage and 2.89 goals against average.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets assigned forward Dylan Gambrell to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Wednesday.

Gambrell, 28, joined the Blue Jackets on a one-year, two-way deal in the off-season.

The 6-foot centre has nine goals and 20 points in 31 AHL games this season.