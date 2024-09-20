Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Steven Lorentz is not practising this morning as he is dealing with an upper-body injury, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Lorentz is in training camp on professional tryout agreement.

The 28-year-old had one goal and two assists in 38 regular season games with the Florida Panthers last season. In the playoffs, he had three points in 16 games as he helped the Panthers capture their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Defenceman Simon Benoit is back at practice after missing yesterday's session for the birth of his first child. In first season with Toronto in 2023-24, Benoit had five points in 64 games and signed a three-year extension with the team earlier this year.

Benoit is paired with Timothy Liljegren to start the day in Group 2 while Oliver Ekman-Larsson is with Jake McCabe for the second day in a row.

With Lorentz out, Roni Hirvonen is skating with David Kampf and Ryan Reaves.

William Nylander remains at centre alongside Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok.