Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli was not at the team's morning skate, according to Lightning reporter Benjamin Pierce.

Cirelli, 27, played just 6:21 in Game 1 and missed most of the final two periods. He took two shifts in the second before leaving the bench. He briefly returned to the bench but did not see another shift.

Head coach Jon Cooper shook his head when ashed for an update following the game.

"Obviously, Tony has been a massive part of our team the entire year," Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said. "I can't remember what point it was, but at that point, it might have been 4-1 or 5-1. It's just one of the things. ... But losing a guy like Tony, he's not just a little piece, he's a massive piece to this team and depended on in so many different areas. It is what it is."

Cirelli had a career high in both goals (27) and assists (32) this season.