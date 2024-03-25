Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Taylor Hall and defenceman Connor Murphy skated prior to Blackhawks' practice on Monday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Hall, 32, underwent ACL surgery on his right knee in November and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season/

The 6-foot-1 winger was traded to Chicago, along with the rights to forward Nick Foligno, from the Boston Bruins last June in exchange for the rights to defencemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell.

Hall had two goals and four points in 10 games before going down with the injury.

Murphy, 30, hasn't played since Jan. 13 due to a groin injury.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman has two goals and eight points in 43 games this season and averages 19:51 of ice time.

Also skating prior to practice was forward Reese Johnson, who is in concussion protocol.

Johnson, 25, had 7:50 of ice time during the Blackhawks' 7-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on March 12 but missed the team's last five games due to a concussion.

The 6-foot-1 forward has two goals and five points in 42 games this season.

The Coyotes recalled forward Josh Doan for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Monday.

Doan, 22, is the son of Coyotes' legend Shane Doan and is expected to make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 26 goals and 46 points in 62 games in the AHL this season.

Additionally, the Coyotes assigned defenceman John Leonard to the Roadrunners on Monday.

Leonard, 25, appeared in six games with the Coyotes and recorded a goal.

The 5-foot-11 left-shot defenceman has 11 goals and 27 points in 52 games in the AHL this season.

Defenceman Jake Walman returned to Red Wings practice on Monday after missing three games with a lower-body injury, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Red Wings D Jake Walman back at practice after missing 3 games (LBI), taking shifts on PK.

Walman, 28, last appeared during the Red Wings' 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 17 and had 22:07 of ice time.

He is questionable for Monday's game against the Washington Capitals.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman has 12 goals and 21 points in 61 games this season.

Defenceman Jeff Petry is also questionable to play against the Capitals due to an illness, according to St. James.

Petry, 36, has two goals and 19 points in 62 games this season.

Defenceman Erik Gustafsson did not participate in practice on Monday due to an upper-body injury.

Gustafsson, 32, had 19:44 of ice time during the Rangers' 4-3 shootout victory over the Florida Panthers and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman has six goals and 30 points in 70 games this season.

Additionally, defenceman Ryan Lindgren participated in practice on Monday in a non-contact jersey, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Ryan Lindgren on the ice for #NYR practice in a no contact jersey.



Without Gustafsson, D pairs:



Miller-Fox

Jones-Schneider

Scanlin-Ruhwedel

Lindgren, 26, missed the last three games with a leg injury and was given a week-to-week timeline for his return.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman has two goals and 13 points in 66 games this season.

The Devils assigned goaltender Isaac Poulter to the AHL's Utica Comets on Monday.

Poulter, 22, served as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup during the Devil's 4-0 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday while goaltender Jake Allen had a maintenance day.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 8-1-4 record in the AHL this season with a .911 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average.