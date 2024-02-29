Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips

Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren skated Thursday ahead of their morning skate after missing Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury but will not play, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

Timothy Liljegren not taking part in Leafs morning skate



Appears he’ll miss a second straight game @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 29, 2024

Liljegren, 24, last played against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 24, skating 20:40 minutes in the 4-3 win.

The Kristianstad, Sweden, native has a pair of goals and 16 points in 40 games with the Maple Leafs this season, his fifth with the club since being drafted 17th overall in 2017.

Masters also shared the Leafs' lines from Thursday.

Lines at Leafs skate



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Tavares - Robertson

Holmberg - Kampf - Reaves

Gregor, Jarnkrok



Rielly - Brodie

Benoit - McCabe

Giordano - Lagesson

Lajoie



Samsonov

Jones

Woll



Host Coyotes tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 29, 2024

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is not injured after showing signs of discomfort on the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.

We all saw Tavares in discomfort on the bench on Tuesday which has fuelled some speculation there is an injury situation. However, after checking with the team and the agent I’m told there is nothing health wise going on with JT. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 29, 2024

Tavares totaled 17 shifts against the Golden Knights for 14:45 of ice time.

An update on the status of Sens forward Josh Norris is expected to come after he was sent for an MRI on his shoulder on Wednesday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

If Norris is out for a lengthy period then he'll be placed on LTIR and that will free up $7.95M in cap space. Would expect Rourke Chartier to get recalled because I'm not sure they wanted to send him down in the first place. #Sens https://t.co/xAiW5YDwGN — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 29, 2024

Norris left Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators with a shoulder and did not return.

The incident occurred halfway through the second period when Predators forward Cole Smith collided with Norris behind the Senators net resulting in Norris hitting the crossbar.

Norris, 24, had surgery on his left shoulder twice played in eight games last season.

Norris was absent from practice Thursday along with Thomas Chabot, Tim Stutzle, and Travis Hamonic.

With Norris, Chabot, Stützle and Hamonic all missing from practice, lines today are a hodge podge, including Kelly playing defence.



Tkachuk-Pinto-Tarasenko

Giroux-Kastelic-Batherson

Kubalik-Greig-Joseph



Sanderson-Zub

Kelly-JBD

Chychrun-Brannstrom — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 29, 2024

Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny announced Thursday that Connor Ingram will start against the Maple Leafs.

Connor Ingram starts for Coyotes tonight in Toronto, per coach Andre Tourigny @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 29, 2024

The 26-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., has not won a start since Jan. 22 amid the Yotes' winless February.

Ingram has a 27-14-3 record with the Coyotes this season, his second with the club.

Ingram also has a 3.08 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

The Flyers have placed defenceman Jamie Drysdale on Injured Reserve (upper body) and recalled defenceman Ronnie Attard from the LeHigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers also loaned goaltender Cal Petersen to the Phantoms, recalling Felix Sandstrom.

Drysdale went to the dressing room after a thunderous from Pittsburgh Penguins' Jansen Harkins on Feb. 25. Drysdale logged 10:39 of ice time before his exit.

The 21-year-old from Toronto has four points in 17 games since being acquired by the Flyers from the Arizona Coyotes, whom he netted five points for in 10 games prior to the trade.

Drafted sixth overall in 2020, Drysdale has 39 points in 140 career NHL games.

Petersen, 29, posted a 2-2 record in his last five starts and has a goals-against average of 3.90.

The 27-year-old Sandstrom last started for the Flyers on April 13 of last season, allowing four goals in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday.

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Rochester Americans (AHL). pic.twitter.com/oPoEqtbVPW — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 29, 2024

Tokarski, a Saskatchewan native, has played in 18 games for the Amerks this season posting a 7-7-3 record with a 3.32 GAA and a .892 save percentage.

The 34-year old has played in 80 NHL games for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Sabres, and Penguins.