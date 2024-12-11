Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Tom Wilson participated in Capitals practice on Wednesday wearing a bubble mask, according to Tarik El-Bashir of the Monumental Sports Network.

Wilson, 30, missed practice on Monday after taking a puck to the face during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The 6-foot-4 winger left Saturday's game briefly but was able to return. He went on to score two goals on 16:15 of ice time.

Wilson has 11 goals and 22 goals in 27 games this season

Forward Alexander Ovechkin skated on Wednesday in a non-contact jersey as he continues to ramp up for a return from injury,

Ovechkin, 39, has missed the team's last nine games after sustaining a fractured fibula on Nov. 18. He was originally given a four-to-six week timeframe for his return.

The 6-foot-3 winger was on a tear prior to the injury, recording 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games and is 26 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Washington sits in top spot of the Metropolitan Division with a 19-6-2 record and are 6-2-1 in Ovechkin's absence.

Calgary Flames

The Flames assigned Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday.

Pelletier, 23, has one goal and one assist in four games with the Flames this season and three goals and 19 points in 20 games with the Wranglers.

Duehr, 27, has one assists in four games with the Flames and 11 goals and 19 points in 20 games with the Wranglers.



Forward Patrik Laine and defenceman Mike Matheson both missed practice on Wednesday for therapy days.

Laine, 26, has three goals and four points since returning to the line up on Dec. 3 from a knee injury.

The 6-foot-4 winger was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets, along with a draft pick, in the off-season in exchange for defeceman Jordan Harris.

Matheson, 30, has two goals and 15 points in 26 games this season.

The Canadiens used these lines during Wednesday practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Newhook

Salfkovsky - Dach - Pezzetta

Anderson - Dvorak - Gallagher

Heineman - Evans - Armia

Guhle - Barron

Hutson - Struble

Xhekaj - Savard

Montembeault

Primeau

Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start in net on Wednesday when the Senators take on the Anaheim Ducks, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark is looking for his fourth win in five games and has a 7-7-2 record with a 2.81 goals-against average and .898 save percentage this season.

The Senators assigned defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday.

Matinpalo, 26, has two goals and six points in 17 games in the AHL this season.

Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson is available to play on Wednesday when the Sabres take on the New York Rangers.

Samuelsson, 24, missed the team's last 12 games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman has a goal in 13 games this season while averaging 16:05 of ice time.

The Devils assigned defenceman Nick DeSimone to the AHL's Utica Comets on Wednesday.

DeSimone, 30, has two assists in nine games with the Comets this season.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames in January and signed a one-year extension with the Devils in June.

The Blue Jackets placed forward Yegor Chinakhov on injured reserve on Wednesday and recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Chinakhov, 23, has missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury and his placement on IR is retroactive to Nov. 27.

The 6-foot-1 winger has seven goals and 14 points in 21 games this season.

Greaves has an 8-4-3 record with the Monsters this season with a .902 save percentage and 3.21 goals-against average. He will start for the Blue Jackets against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, head coach Dean Evason confirmed.



The Hurricanes recalled forward Tyson Jost from the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Wednesday.

Jost, 26, has a goal in seven games with the Hurricanes this season. He also has four goals and nine points in 14 games in the AHL.

The 5-foot-11 centre joined the Hurricanes on a one-year deal in the off-season.

Igor Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at the Rangers' morning skate on Wednesday, indicating he could be starting in net against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has one win in his last eight games and has a 9-10-1 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.95 goals-average this season.