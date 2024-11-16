Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Nick Robertson did not stay out late at Saturday's optional skate and appears likely to return to the lineup in place of Alex Steeves.

Robertson was scratched for the team's win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has one goal in 15 games this season.

The Maple Leafs have assigned defenceman Philippe Myers to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on a conditioning loan, the team announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has played one game in the NHL this season, failing to record a point on Oct. 26 against the Boston Bruins.

Myers signed a one-year, $775K contract with the club this past offseason.

The Moncton, N.B. native has recorded eight goals and 28 assists in 159 NHL games with the Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Forward Max Domi was on the ice at Leafs' optional skate on Saturday morning after missing Friday's practice due to maintenance.

The 29-year-old has six assists in 18 games this season, his second with Toronto.

Anthony Stolarz will likely start tonight's game.