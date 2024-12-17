Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs assigned centre Fraser Minten to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

Minten posted two goals and four points in 11 games with the Maple Leafs after being recalled amid a rash of injuries last month. He has two goals and four points in five games with the Marlies this season.

The 20-year-old made his NHL debut last season, going without a point in four games with Toronto. He was selected 38th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 draft.

Minten's demotion likely signals the return of centre David Kampf, who has been on long-term injured reserve.

Kampf, 29, has three assists in 18 games this season. He has been sidelined since logging 14:22 of ice time against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 16.

It would be the latest boost for a Leafs lineup that has also seen the return of Auston Matthews, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty and Jake McCabe in recent weeks after injuries.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled defenceman Nathan Clurman for the AHL and placed blueliner Marcus Pettersson on injured reserve Tuesday.

The club announced Monday that Pettersson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has two goals and 13 points in 32 games this season while carrying a cap hit of $4.025 million.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled defenceman Declan Carlile from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old blueliner is appeared in one game with the Lightning this season and has one goal and three points in 21 AHL games with the Crunch.