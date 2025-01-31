Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned forward Jacob Quillan to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday.

Quillan, 22, made his NHL debut on Jan. 25 against the Ottawa Senators, going without a point across 5:01 minutes of ice time in the team's 2-1 loss.

He was involved in a knee-on-knee collision with Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins, and did not appear at the team's outdoor practice in Mimico, Ont. Monday or in the Leafs' next game, a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Quillan has played in 35 games with the Marlies this season, recording six goals and nine assists.

The Dartmouth, N.S. native signed a two-year, entry level contract with Toronto in April 2024 after going undrafted following a standout collegiate career at Quinnipiac University.

The Montreal Canadiens have loaned forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard to the Laval Rocket of the AHL, the team announced Friday.

The 26-year-old made his season debut with the Canadiens Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild, going pointless across 8:51 minutes of ice time in a 4-0 loss. He was initially recalled on Jan. 25.

A native of Saguenay, Que., Harvey-Pinard rejoins the AHL team having played in 24 contests for the Rocket this season, where he has posted four goals and seven points.

In 84 career games at the NHL level, Harvey-Pinard has scored 17 goals and 31 points since debuting during the 2021-22 season.

The Canadiens selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled defenceman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Wolves, it was announced Friday.

Ryan Suzuki was assigned to the AHL in a corresponding move.

Stillman, 26, made his season debut with the Hurricanes on Jan. 28, and was sent down to the AHL on Thursday before the team's 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 15 games played in the AHL this season, the Peterborough, Ont. native has scored two goals and five points.

Stillman signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes this past summer, but missed the first 15 games of the season while dealing with a lower-body injury.

He was drafted 114th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers, and has recorded 26 points in 159 career games split between the Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, and Hurricanes.

Suzuki, 23, went pointless in his NHL debut Thursday, and returns to the Wolves as the team leader in points (30) and assists (24) in 38 games played this season.

The London, Ont. native has played five seasons in the AHL since being drafted with the 28th overall pick in 2019, recording 45 goals and 71 assists in 119 appearances with the Wolves and Springfield Thunderbirds.

He is also the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

Utah Hockey Club

Utah Hockey Club forward Logan Cooley will be out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Friday.

Cooley, 20, is set to be reevaluated after the 11-day 4 Nations Face-Off break, ending on Feb. 21.

The second-year centre logged 19:50 minutes of ice time in a 3-2 overtime loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night. He finished with one assist and recorded three shots on goal.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, Cooley has scored 15 goals and 43 points while playing in all 50 of Utah's games this season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenceman Declan Carlile to the Syracuse Crunch (AHL).

Carlile, 24, has recorded a goal and an assist in three games for Tampa Bay this year since making his season debut on Dec. 14.

The Hartland, Mich. native returns to Syracuse having played in 34 games for the Crunch, posting three goals and seven points at the AHL level.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Carlile made his NHL debut on Jan. 4, 2024 in Tampa Bay's 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.