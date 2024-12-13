Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the AHL's Toronto Marlies as they wait for an update on the injured Anthony Stolarz, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Stolarz left Thursday's 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks after the first period with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-6 netminder made seven saves and allowed a goal prior to leaving.

Stolarz is continuing to undergo testing on the injury as the team waits for the results.

The 30-year-old netminder has had multiple knee surgeries earlier in his career and has never played more than 28 games in a single season.

Stolarz has been a key contributor to the Maple Leafs success this season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average.

HIldeby has a 2-2-2 record with the Marlies this season to go along with a 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage.

The 6-foot-7 netminder appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs this season, going 1-1-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .869 save percentage.

Forward Jack Drury is expected to be out "a few weeks" after undergoing hand surgery on Thursday, general manager Eric Tulsky announced on Friday.

Drury, 24, sustained the injury during the first period of the Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday after blocking a shot.

He left the game with just 3:06 of ice time off four shifts.

The 5-foot-11 centre has three goals and nine points through 28 games this season.

Drafted 42nd overall by the Hurricanes in 2018, Drury has 15 goals and 46 points in 142 career games.

Jack is the nephew of former NHL all-star and current New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury.