Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are considering starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz against the New Jersey Devils tonight after he started their season-opening loss against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Stolarz was strong in his debut for Toronto, allowing one power-play goal in the 1-0 defeat. Joseph Woll was expected to start until he was placed on injured reserve hours before puck drop.

The team called up Dennis Hildeby, who traveled with them to Montreal, but head coach Craig Berube is considering going with the veteran Stolarz again.

"It's something we've got to discuss here," Berube told TSN's Mark Masters after the game on Wednesday.

There was only one instance of a Maple Leafs goaltender starting both games of a back-to-back all of last season - when Martin Jones started against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks on January 2 and 3 - both of which were victories.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators skated the following lines in practice on Thursday:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Greig-Norris-Batherson

Perron-Pinto-Amadio

Gregor-Gaudette-Cousins

MacEwen



Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Hamonic

Jacob Bernard-Docker

The Senators open their regular season schedule against the defending-champion Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette told 102.5 The Game in Nashville that goaltender Juuse Saros will skate on Thursday morning and the team will evaluate his condition from there.

Saros suffered a lower-body injury late in camp for the Predators.

The 10-year veteran finished fifth in Vezina Trophy voting last season when he posted a .906 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.86.

Nashville opens their regular season against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom was the first goalie off the ice and will be the starter in net for the Devils against the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Markstrom allowed a goal in New Jersey's season-opening victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Prague last week. The 34-year-old joined the Devils this past offseason after spending the the last four years with the Calgary Flames.