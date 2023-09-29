Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg will not skate on Friday and is listed as day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, the team announced. Klingberg appeared to sustain the injury in the first period of the Leafs 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Forward William Nylander will also not practice Friday due to flu-like symptoms.

Maple Leafs D John Klingberg (upper body, day-to-day) and F William Nylander (flu-like symptoms) will not practice today. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 29, 2023

Klingberg, 31, signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Leafs this offseason. He scored 10 goals and added 23 assists in 67 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild last season.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native has recorded 81 goals and 326 assists in 619 career games with the Ducks, Wild and Dallas Stars. He was originally selected 131st overall by the Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft.

The Leafs lines ahead of tonight's preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Bertuzzi - Holmberg - Gregor

Knies - Minten - Lafferty

Robertson - Kampf - Reaves

Abruzzese - Shaw - Ellis

Giordano - Liljegren

Lagesson - Timmins

Sova - Kokkonen

Pietroniro

Samsonov

Petruzzelli

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens practiced with the following group ahead of tonight's game against the Maple Leafs:

Forwards:

Lias Andersson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Sean Farrell, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Emil Heineman, Riley Kidney, Filip Mesar, Alex Newhook, Michael Pezzetta, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki



Defencemen:

Kaiden Guhle, Johnathan Kovacevic, Mattias Norlinder, David Reinbacher, David Savard, William Trudeau

Goalies:

Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault

Ottawa Senators The Senators practiced with the following lines on Friday: Tarasenko Stutzle Giroux

Smejkal Jarventie Batherson

Crookshank Chartier Bailey

Highmore Kastelic MacEwan

Greig Sanderson Zub

Chychrun Chabot

Brannstrom Thomson

Youre Guenette Merilainen

Mandolese

Sinclair

Calgary Flames

The Flames announced the following roster for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers:

Forwards: Jonathan Huberdeau, Mikael Backlund, Yegor Sharangovich, Blake Coleman, Elias Lindholm, Dillon Dube, Matt Coronato, Sam Honzek, Clark Bishop, Walker Duehr, Cole Schwindt, Nazem Kadri

Defencemen: Rasmus Andersson, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanafin, Jeremie Poirier, Jordan Oesterle, Ilya Solovyov

Goalies: Dustin Wolf, Dan Vladar

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Devon Levi will start and is expected to play the full game tomorrow against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sabres head coach Don Granato announced.

The 21-year-old played seven games with the Sabres last season, posting a 5-2-0 record with a 2.94 goals-against-average and .905 save percentage.