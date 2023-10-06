Ice Chips: Maple Leafs F Gambrell (concussion) back on ice
Published
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Dylan Gambrell is back skating this morning for the first time since suffering a concussion during practice on Sept. 26.
Gambrell joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent on a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 3. He had four goals and 10 points in 60 games with the Ottawa Senators last season.
Good to see Dylan Gambrell back on the ice— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 6, 2023
First time we’ve seen him since he suffered a concussion Sept. 26 pic.twitter.com/GRFFEpZFnW