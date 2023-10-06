Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Dylan Gambrell is back skating this morning for the first time since suffering a concussion during practice on Sept. 26.

Gambrell joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent on a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 3. He had four goals and 10 points in 60 games with the Ottawa Senators last season.