Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs defenceman Joel Edmundson stayed out late at Saturday practice and will be out for tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Edmundson played 19:22 in Thursday's loss to the New Jersey Devils, his first game since March 24, but the team is being overly cautious with something that "popped up" over the course of the past couple of days.

Ilya Lyubushkin appears to be in, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Forward Max Domi was on the ice at this morning optional skate and after missing Friday's practice with an undisclosed injury. He will play tonight, head coach Sheldon Keefe said. Defenceman Timothy Liljegren is also good to go.

Domi played 11:34 against the Devils, registering two assists. He has nine goals and 38 assists in 79 games this season.

Forward Tim Stutzle is not at practice Saturday morning, according to Post Media's Bruce Garrioch. The 22-year-old has not played since April 4 against the Florida Panthers. He has 18 goals and 70 points in 75 games this season.