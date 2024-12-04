Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Joseph Woll was not on the ice for the team's optional skate Wednesday and is projected to start against the Nashville Predators.

The 26-year-old netminder has a 6-2-0 record this season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average.

Defenceman Jake McCabe will miss a second straight after taking a puck to the head against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

"He's just not feeling right," head coach Craig Berube said. "He's not feeling good enough to play."

At forward, Ryan Reaves will make his return from suspension as Alex Nylander serves as a healthy scratch.

The Maple Leafs are looking to improve on their 15-7-2 record against a Predators team that has struggled to a 7-12-6 start.

The Hurricanes recalled Dustin Tokarski from the Chicago Wolves and sent to goaltender Spencer Martin to the AHL club in his place.

The move comes just two days after the Hurricanes signed Tokarski to a one-year contract on Monday. He has a 4-1-0 record with the Wolves this season with a .933 save percentage and a 1.61 GAA.

Tokarski, 35, moves into the backup role for the Hurricanes, who continue to be without the injured Frederik Andersen.

Martin, 29, has gone 3-4-1 this season with a 3.89 goals-against average and a .846 save percentage.

Pyotr Kochetkov continues to hold the starting role in Carolina, owning a 10-3-0 record this season with .900 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA.



Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin skated again Wednesday morning as he continues to work his way back from a broken leg.

Ovechkin broke his left fibula in a shin-on-shin collision with Utah’s Jack McBain on Nov. 18.

Nashville Predators

Juuse Saros was the first goaltender off the ice at the Predators skate and is set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Saros has a 6-10-5 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.62 goals-against average in 21 game this season. He signed an eight-year, $61.92 million contract extension in July that will kick in next season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Nikita Kucherov took part in practice on Wednesday, having been sidelined since last Friday with an undisclosed injury

Jake Guentzel was also on the ice Wednesday after exiting practice early on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators held practice on Wednesday, with the team set to host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.