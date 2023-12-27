Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Martin Jones is set to make his second straight start on Wednesday night when the Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators, according to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Martin Jones starts for the Leafs tonight. Mark Giordano remains out.



Knies — Matthews — Marner

Bertuzzi — Tavares — Nylander

Robertson — Domi — Järnkrok

McMann — Kämpf — Gregor



Rielly — Brodie

McCabe — Liljegren

Benoit — Lagesson



Jones — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) December 27, 2023

Jones' last start came on Dec. 23 against the Blue Jackets, stopping 28 shots in the Leafs' 4-1 win.

Jones, 33, entered in relief of starter Ilya Samsonov against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21 after Samsonov allowed five goals.

Jones has played in six games this season, winning four game and losing one, while posting a 2.79 goals against average and a .917 save percentage.

Veteran Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano took part in Wednesday's morning skate alongside Connor Timmins.

Mark Giordano taking part in #Leafs morning skate alongside Connor Timmins.



Gio’s last game was Nov 28th vs Florida. pic.twitter.com/wzePXIWVnu — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) December 27, 2023

The 40-year-old hasn't placed since Nov. 28 when he suffered a finger injury against the Florida Panthers.

Giordano has one goal and four assists over 20 games this season with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto hosts the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly is expected to miss Wednesday night's game against the New Jersey Devils and is considered day-to-day, the team announced.

INJURY REPORT: Blue Jackets F Sean Kuraly (abdominal injury) is expected to miss tonight’s game at New Jersey and is considered day-to-day. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 27, 2023

Kuraly was hit behind the net by Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and then absorbed an errant shot to the chest on Saturday.

Kuraly dropped his stick and gingerly skated to the Blue Jackets' bench.

Waving towels from his fellow teammates alerted medical personnel, and the period was called with 18.4 seconds remaining.

The 6-foot-2 forward was released from hospital on Saturday night after all tests were negative.

The 30-year-old native of Dublin, Ohio, logged 4:21 minutes of ice time prior to his exit.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have ecalled defenceman Sean Day from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, the team announced.

We have recalled defenseman Sean Day from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/ZEWO2UDuOi — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 27, 2023

Day, 25, has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning during the 2021-22 season, registering four hits, two blocks and one takeaway while averaging 10:43 time on ice.

The native of Leuven, Belgium currently ranks third among Crunch defencemen for assists with eight and tied for third on the blueline for scoring with eight points over 17 games this season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils announced Wednesday they have recalled goaltender Nico Daws from the Utica Comets.

We have recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

He has joined the team for today’s morning skate. pic.twitter.com/O1rarAi35W — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 27, 2023

Daws, 23, has plated in three games for the Comets this season, posting a 1-2 record with a 2.39 goals against average and a 0.929 save percentage.