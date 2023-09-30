Ice Chips: Leafs G Woll out vs. Habs on Saturday
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Joseph Woll is battling flu-like symptoms and will not be available for Saturday's pre-season rematch in Montreal against the Canadiens, tweets TSN's Mark Masters.
Woll, 25, did not take part in the morning skate.
The Dardenne Prairie, MO., native went 6-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .932 save percentage for the Leafs during the 2022-23 regular season.
Netminders Martin Jones and Dennis Hildeby are available for Saturday's contest.
The Leafs defeated the Canadiens 2-1 on Friday.
Montreal Canadiens
Lines at morning skate ahead of matchup with Leafs, per TSN's Mark Masters:
Caufield - Suzuki - Newhook
Harvey-Pinard - Dach - Slafkovský
Heineman - Kidney - Andersson
Pezzetta - Maillet - Farrell
Guhle - Reinbacher
Trudeau - Kovacevic
Norlinder - Barron
Montembeault
Dobes