Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Joseph Woll is battling flu-like symptoms and will not be available for Saturday's pre-season rematch in Montreal against the Canadiens, tweets TSN's Mark Masters.

Woll, 25, did not take part in the morning skate.

The Dardenne Prairie, MO., native went 6-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .932 save percentage for the Leafs during the 2022-23 regular season.

Netminders Martin Jones and Dennis Hildeby are available for Saturday's contest.

The Leafs defeated the Canadiens 2-1 on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens

Lines at morning skate ahead of matchup with Leafs, per TSN's Mark Masters:

Lines at Canadiens skate:



Caufield - Suzuki - Newhook

Harvey-Pinard - Dach - Slafkovský

Heineman - Kidney - Andersson

Pezzetta - Maillet - Farrell



Guhle - Reinbacher

Trudeau - Kovacevic

Norlinder - Barron



Montembeault

Dobes@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 30, 2023

