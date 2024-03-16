Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday when the Maple Leafs face the Carolina Hurricanes, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 16, 2024

Lyubushkin, 29, was absent from Friday's practice and Keefe added that the Maple Leafs will dress an extra defenceman just in case the 6-foot-2 defenceman isn't able to play.

The Moscow native was acquired by the team on March 2 from the Anaheim Ducks and has appeared in six games with the Maple Leafs, registering two assists and averaging 16:09 of ice time.

Florida Panthers

Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Saturday that forwards Sam Bennett and Evan Rodrigues will be in the lineup when the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bennett, 27, missed Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury and was given a day-to-day timeframe.

The 6-foot-1 centre has 16 goals and 32 points in 54 games this season.

Rodrigues, 30, was injured during a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on March 9 and missed the team's last two games with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-11 forward has 10 goals and 36 points in 65 games this season.

Additionally, Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net against the Lightning on Saturday.

Bobrovsky, 35, has a 32-13-2 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled defenceman Emil Lilleberg from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Saturday.

Lilleberg, 23, appeared in 23 games with the Lightning this season, registering three assists.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman also has two goals and 13 points in 33 games with the Crunch.