Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov will get the start tonight at home against the Dallas Stars.

Samsonov allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders. It was his first loss in four games and has gone five straight contests not allowing more than three goals.

The 26-year-old is 8-4-6 this season with an .879 save percentage and 3.35 goals-against average.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Tyler Johnson has been activated from the injured reserve and is expected to play tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

Johnson, 33, has missed the last 14 games with a foot injury, last suiting up on Dec. 31 in an 8-1 loss to the Stars.

In 35 games this season, he has nine goals and 13 points while averaging 15:13 of ice time.

New York Rangers

Veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick will get his third straight start tonight as the Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning, per The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

Head coach Peter Laviolette added this was planned to give No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin some time to work with video and the coaching staff and that "Shesty's our guy here."

Quick, 38, is 11-4-2 this season with a .918 save percentage and 2.35 GAA.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defencemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak are both in tonight against the Rangers, per head coach Jon Cooper.

Sergachev has missed the last 17 games due to a lower-body injury, last playing on Dec. 19 against the St. Louis Blues.

The 25-year-old has two goals and 19 points in 33 games this season.

Cernak has missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury. He has five assists in 39 games this season.