Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) participated in the team's optional skate on Wednesday. It's the first time he's been on the ice since sustaining an injury on March 24. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Edmundson is not expected to be available on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) on the ice at Leafs optional skate



Hasn’t played since March 24 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/cdn8TNEnLZ — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 3, 2024

The 30-year-old has played seven games with the Maple Leafs since being acquired from the Washington Capitals via trade. He has one goal and five assists in 51 games between the Leafs and Capitals this season.

Keefe said yesterday that defenceman Morgan Rielly will likely be available Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Joseph Woll is expected to be in net tonight against the Lightning.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Alex Newhook and defenceman avid Savard will not participate in Wednesday's practice for therapy days, the team announced.

Alex Newhook et David Savard ne participeront pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Alex Newhook and David Savard will not participate in today's practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 3, 2024

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Tyler Toffoli participated in practice on Wednesday after missing Monday's game due to illness, reports TSN's John Lu.

#NHLJets Toffoli is taking part in practice after missing Monday’s game due to illness. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 3, 2024

The 31-year-old has four goals and six points since being acquired from the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline. He has totalled 30 goals and 50 points in 72 games this season.

Nino Niederreiter did not practice after needing stitches to close a cut on his leg on Monday night. Head coach Rick Bowness said he would be out for at least a week as he recovers from a "pretty bad gash" on the back of his leg.

#NHLJets Niederreiter is not practising after needing stitches to close a cut on his leg sustained on Monday night. Status update following practice. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 3, 2024

Ehlers-Scheifele-Vilardi

Connor-Kupari-Perfetti

Toffoli-Gustafsson-Appleton

Barron-Namestnikov-Iafallo



Morrissey-Pionk

Dillon-DeMelo

Samberg-Schmidt/Miller



Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have loaned forward Matthew Phillips to the AHL's Hershey Bears.

The 25-year-old had one goal and five points in 31 games with the Caps and Pittsburgh Penguins this season.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Matthew Phillips to the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/9nf4Puauyr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 3, 2024

Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper left Wednesday's optional practice after appearing to tweak something. Kuemper later said he would be fine.

Darcy Kuemper left Capitals optional practice near the end after appearing to tweak something.



Said afterward he'll be fine, but might be something to keep an eye on. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 3, 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning projected lines ahead of tonight's game against the Leafs:

Duclair - Point - Kucherov

Stamkos - Cirelli - Hagel

Eyssimont - Paul - Chaffee

Jeannot - Glendening - Motte

Sheary - Watson



Hedman - Raddysh

Fleury - Cernak

Lilleberg - Dumba

de Haan - Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start in net.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Michael Rasmussen will be unavailable on Friday and is day-to-day, head coach Derek Lalonde announced.

Michael Rasmussen (day-to-day) will be unavailable on Friday, per Coach Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 3, 2024

The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 33 points in 75 games this season.