Ice Chips: Leafs' Edmundson (undisclosed) skates Wednesday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) participated in the team's optional skate on Wednesday. It's the first time he's been on the ice since sustaining an injury on March 24. However, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Edmundson is not expected to be available on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.
The 30-year-old has played seven games with the Maple Leafs since being acquired from the Washington Capitals via trade. He has one goal and five assists in 51 games between the Leafs and Capitals this season.
Keefe said yesterday that defenceman Morgan Rielly will likely be available Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Joseph Woll is expected to be in net tonight against the Lightning.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Alex Newhook and defenceman avid Savard will not participate in Wednesday's practice for therapy days, the team announced.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Tyler Toffoli participated in practice on Wednesday after missing Monday's game due to illness, reports TSN's John Lu.
The 31-year-old has four goals and six points since being acquired from the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline. He has totalled 30 goals and 50 points in 72 games this season.
Nino Niederreiter did not practice after needing stitches to close a cut on his leg on Monday night. Head coach Rick Bowness said he would be out for at least a week as he recovers from a "pretty bad gash" on the back of his leg.
Ehlers-Scheifele-Vilardi
Connor-Kupari-Perfetti
Toffoli-Gustafsson-Appleton
Barron-Namestnikov-Iafallo
Morrissey-Pionk
Dillon-DeMelo
Samberg-Schmidt/Miller
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have loaned forward Matthew Phillips to the AHL's Hershey Bears.
The 25-year-old had one goal and five points in 31 games with the Caps and Pittsburgh Penguins this season.
Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper left Wednesday's optional practice after appearing to tweak something. Kuemper later said he would be fine.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning projected lines ahead of tonight's game against the Leafs:
Duclair - Point - Kucherov
Stamkos - Cirelli - Hagel
Eyssimont - Paul - Chaffee
Jeannot - Glendening - Motte
Sheary - Watson
Hedman - Raddysh
Fleury - Cernak
Lilleberg - Dumba
de Haan - Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start in net.
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Michael Rasmussen will be unavailable on Friday and is day-to-day, head coach Derek Lalonde announced.
The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 33 points in 75 games this season.