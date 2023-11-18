Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be without two defenceman once again for their next game on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild, as head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated Saturday that both John Klingberg and Conor Timmins are unlikely to play due to injuries.

Both Klingberg and Timmins were out of the lineup in the Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday in Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series.

Klingberg is dealing with an undisclosed injury, while Timmins is continuing to recover from a pre-season lower-body injury that has held him out of the first 14 games of the season to this point.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is going to get the start for the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in his native Sweden, per The Athletic's Ian Mendes.

D.J. Smith says Anton Forsberg will get the steer today and have roughly 40 friends and family in attendance.



Meanwhile, Mads Søgaard will serve as the back up.



Joonas Korpisalo is dealing with a minor injury. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) November 18, 2023

The Senators are playing the Wild in Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series. Joonas Korpisalo, who has started 10 of the 14 games this season, is dealing with a minor injury and Mads Sogaard will serve as the backup on Saturday, if needed.

Ottawa sits at an even 7-7-0 early in the season, and are out of a playoff spot.

The Winnipeg Jets recalled forward Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL on emergency conditions on Saturday, per the team.

Toninao has played five games for the Moose this year, and has one goal and four points. After playing in 77 games for the Jets in 2021-22, Toninato appeared in just five for the NHL club a year ago.

The Jets return to action with a battle against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.