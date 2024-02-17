Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Captain John Tavares did not participate in Saturday's morning skate and is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Tavares, 33, missed Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues due to illness but had 20:54 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 6-foot-1 centre has 15 goals and 40 points in 51 games this season.

Max Domi took Tavares' spot on the second line between Tyler Bertuzzi and William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Saturday's morning skate:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi - Domi - Nylander

McMann - Holmberg - Robertson

Brodie - Liljegren

Benoit - McCabe

Lajoie - Lagesson



Goaltender Martin Jones is expected to get the start on Saturady against the Ducks, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

It’s actually Martin Jones starting for Leafs tonight



Getting Ilya Samsonov some rest ahead of a noon local start on Monday in St. Louis @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2024

Jones has only won one game in his last seven appearances and has a 9-7-1 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against average this season.

The Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Max Lajoie from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

Lajoie, 26, has appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs this season with an average ice time of 9:31.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and 17 points in 31 games with the Marlies this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Jake Allen is expected to get the start on Saturday against the Washington Capitals,

Allen, 33, is looking for his first win since Jan. 15 and has a 5-10-3 record with an .895 save percentage and 3.63 goals-against average this season.

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad will miss Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Ekblad, 28, last played during the Panthers' 4-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night and had 19:00 of ice tiime.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has three goals and 14 points in 37 games this season.