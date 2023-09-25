Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will make his preseason debut on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reports on Monday. Tavares sat out Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators and will not play in Monday's rematch at Scotiabank Arena.

Tavares is doing individual work at Monday's practice and previously worked with assistant coach Guy Boucher alongside John Klingberg, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander on the power play unit.

The 33-year-old scored 36 goals and added 44 assists in 80 regular season games last season. He added four goals and eight points in 11 postseason games, including the series-winning goal in overtime in Game 6 of the team's first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Leafs skated with the following lines at Monday's practice:

Bertuzzi-Matthews-Marner

Abruzzese-Holmberg-Robertson

Gregor-Kampf-Reaves

Blandisi-Cowan-Tverberg

O’Brien

McCabe-Klingberg

Giordano-Kokkinen

Rifai-Niemela

Brodie-Pietronio

Woll

Jones

Ottawa Senators

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to make his preseason debut Monday against the Maple Leafs after signing a one-year, $5million contract with the Senators this past offseason. He is projected to play on the first line alongside Ridly Greig and Drake Batherson.

The rest of the Senators projected lineup:

Tarasenko - Greig - Batherson

Kubalik - Jarventie - Joseph

Crookshank - Ostapchuk - Reinhardt

Imama - Pilon - Currie

Chychrun - Chabot

Larsson - Thomson

Hamara - Guenette



Sogaard

Merilainen

Edmonton Oilers

TSN's Ryan RIshaug reports that defenceman Philip Broberg left the ice early on Monday but no reason has been given.

Broberg left the ice early today. Didn’t see what happened. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 25, 2023

The Oilers lines at Monday's morning skate ahead of Monday's preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets:

Erne-Malone-Lavoie

Holloway-McKegg-Griffith

Stonehouse-Grubbe-Bourgault

Petrov-Berglund-Tullio

Kambietz

Kulak-Ceci

Hoeffenmayer-Desharnais

Dineen-Wanner

Kemp

Pickard

Rodrigue

New Jersey Devils

The Devils are sending the following team to Montreal for tonight's preseason game against the Canadiens, according to Devils reporter Amanda Stein.

Forwards:

J. Hughes, Toffoli, Mercer, Clarke, N. Foote, Mercer, Tierney, Nosek, Lazar, Willman, Gambardella, Dowling Criscuolo.

Defence:

Nemec, Vilen, Marino, Siegenthaler, Miller, Vukojevic

Goalies

Schmid, Kinkaid

#NJDevils team going to Montreal:



F:

J. Hughes, Toffoli, Mercer, Clarke, N. Foote, Mercer, Tierney, Nosek, Lazar, Willman, Gambardella, Dowling Criscuolo.



D:

Nemec, Vilen, Marino, Siegenthaler, Miller, Vukojevic



G:

Schmid, Kinkaid — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 25, 2023

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings announced Monday that forward Emmitt Finnie was assigned to the WHL's Kamloops Blazers, while forwards Dean Loukus and Nic Sima were released from from their amateur tryouts.