Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Goaltender Joseph Woll gets the start tonight against the Calgary Flames, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Woll last played one week ago against Utah, a 4-3 shootout win for the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old is 22-12-0 in 34 appearances this season with a .905 save percentage and 2.78 GAA.

Captain Auston Matthews is on the ice for practice after he missed Saturday's morning skate for additional rest.

Matthews had a goal in 21:55 minutes of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. After scoring 69 goals last season, Matthews has 24 so far this season and has scored just four times since Feb. 1.

Injured Leafs Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) both skated ahead of practice.

Leafs lines at practice:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Domi - Robertson

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

Kampf

McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson

Myers

Woll starts

Stolarz