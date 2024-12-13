Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Head coach Craig Berube said Friday the team got good news on Anthony Stolarz Friday, adding that the goaltender is considered day-to-day after exiting Thursday's 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks after the first period with a lower-body injury.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the AHL's Toronto Marlies earlier on Friday on an emergency basis.

Stolarz made seven saves and allowed a goal prior to leaving Thursday.

The 30-year-old netminder has had multiple knee surgeries earlier in his career and has never played more than 28 games in a single season.

Stolarz has been a key contributor to the Maple Leafs success this season, going 9-5-2 with a .927 save percentage and 2.15 goals-against average.

HIldeby has a 2-2-2 record with the Marlies this season to go along with a 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage.

The 6-foot-7 netminder appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs this season, going 1-1-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .869 save percentage.

Forward Bobby McMann is hopeful to return when the Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

McMann, 28, missed the team's last six games after suffering a lower-body injury during the Maple Leafs' 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27.

The 6-foot-2 winger has six goals and seven points in 21 games this season.

The Maple Leafs used these lines during Friday's practice, according to Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun:

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark will get the start when the Senators take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, confirmed head coach Travis Green.

Ullmark, 31, has won four of his last five games and has an 8-7-2 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average this season.

The Senators are projected to use these lines against the Hurricanes on Friday:

The Senators recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Friday.

Reinhardt, 24, was drafted 181st overall by the Senators in 2020 and has a goal and two points in five games in Ottawa this season.

The 6-foot-1 winger also has five goals and 15 points in 12 games in the AHL this season.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled goaltender Devin Cooley from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Friday with Dan Vladar considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Vladar had a rough night on Thursday, allowing eight goals on 26 shots in the Flames 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 6-foot-5 netminder has a 6-6-4 record this season with a 3.08 goals-against average and .885 save percentage.

Cooley, 27, has a 14-3-0 record with the Wranglers this season with a .942 save percentage and 1.80 GAA.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Sam Montembeault and defenceman David Savard were not at practice on Friday due to therapy days.

Montembeault, 28, allowed six goals on 26 shots on Thursday as the Canadiens fell the the Pittsburgh Penguins 9-2.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 9-12-2 record this season with a .901 save percentage and 3,01 goals-against average.

Savard missed Thursday's loss with an upper-body injury.

The 34-year-old defenceman has five assists in 27 games this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Forward Jack Drury is expected to be out "a few weeks" after undergoing hand surgery on Thursday, general manager Eric Tulsky announced on Friday.

Drury, 24, sustained the injury during the first period of the Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday after blocking a shot.

He left the game with just 3:06 of ice time off four shifts.

The 5-foot-11 centre has three goals and nine points through 28 games this season.

Drafted 42nd overall by the Hurricanes in 2018, Drury has 15 goals and 46 points in 142 career games.

Jack is the nephew of former NHL all-star and current New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhaws recalled forward Frank Nazar from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on Friday and placed defenceman Alec Martinez on injured reserve, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Nazar, 20, was drafted 13th overall by the Blackhawks in 2022 and was as the team's No. 3 prospect in TSN's Core 4 rankings earlier this season.

The 5-foot-9 centre has 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games in the the AHL this season.

Martinez, 37, last appeared during the Blackhawks' 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec, 7 where he had a goal on 13:53 of ice time.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman missed the team's last two games with a neck injury.

Martinez has a goal and four points in 15 games this season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Sam Lafferty was a full participant at practice on Friday while forward Jordan Greenway did not participate, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Lafferty, 29, last appeared during the Sabres' 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Nov . 29 and was considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 centre has a goal in 22 games this season.

Lafferty joined the Sabres on a two-year, $4 million deal in the off-season.

Greenway, 27, skated 14:16 during the Sabres' 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 winger recently returned from an undisclosed injury that saw him miss 10 games.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Curtis Lazar participated in practice for the first time since the end of October on Friday.

Lazar, 29, hasn't played since Oct. 27 after undergoing knee surgery and was considered to be out indefinitely.

The 6-foot centre has a goal and two points in 12 games this season.