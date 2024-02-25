Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs announced they have loaned D Max Lajoie to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned D Max Lajoie to the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 25, 2024

Lajoie was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Feb. 17 and played in three games.

The 26-year-old from Quebec City, Que., has one assist in seven games for the NHL club.

Recently acquired Blue Jackets forward Alex Nylander will make his debut for his new team after being acquired by them from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Emil Bemstrom.

#CBJ forward Alex Nylander makes his Jackets' debut tonight after this week's trade. He goes in for Alexandre Texier, who has been battling a bug.



Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in net against the Rangers. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 25, 2024

Nylander will slot in for Alexandre Texier, while Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in net against the New York Rangers.

The 25-year-old from Calgary has played in five NHL games this season and skated in nine last season, scoring one goal.

In 98 career NHL games, the former eight overall pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016 has 14 goals and 34 points.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will start in goal for the Penguins against their Pennsylvania rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, the team announced.

Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal today vs. Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/A9MvQ0LlNI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 25, 2024

The 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., is 2-3 in his last five starts and has a 15-17-4 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

Drafted by the Pens with the 44th overall pick in 2013, Jarry has played all eight of his NHL seasons with the Penguins.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers announced a handful of roster changes, with Cal Petersen getting the start in net and Olle Lycksell drawing into the lineup.

Lineup updates for #PHIvsPIT:



-Cal Petersen starts in net.

-Olle Lycksell draws in. Egor Zamula comes out.

-Flyers will dress 12 forwards and six defensemen. pic.twitter.com/a894JGckoN — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 25, 2024

Petersen's last start came on Feb. 10 against the Seattle Kraken. Petersen made 19 saves in a winning effort.

The 29-year-old from Iowa has made three starts this season, going 2-1 in that time.

Lycksell, a 24-year-old from Sweden, has played in five games this season, netting one assist.