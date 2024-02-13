Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Mark Giordano is absent from Leafs practice this morning.

TSN's Mark Masters notes that Giordano being absent is rare when he plays. He was on the ice for practice yesterday after missing Saturday's game against Ottawa. He was injured last Wednesday against the Dallas Stars.

"It was more whether he could get his skate on and feel good out," said head coach Sheldon Keefe yesterday on Giordano's lower-body injury.

The Maple Leafs take on the St. Louis Blues tonight.

Mark Giordano absent from Leafs skate which is rare when he plays



Sheldon Keefe, yesterday, on the lower-body injury that kept Giordano out on Saturday: “It was more whether he could get his skate on & feel good out there”@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 13, 2024

Masters also notes Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice and looks to be the start tonight.

Goaltender Martin Jones is not on the ice after missing practice yesterday.

Ilya Samsonov is the first goalie off at Leafs skate & looks to be the starter tonight against St. Louis



Notably, Martin Jones not on the ice after missing practice yesterday @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 13, 2024

Bobby McMann appears to be in tonight after leaving today's skate early. He was practising as the extra forward yesterday.

Ryan Reaves, who usually skates, was not on the ice this morning.

Bobby McMann off early at skate and appears to be in tonight after practising as the extra forward yesterday



Ryan Reaves, who usually skates, not on the ice this morning @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 13, 2024

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle is on the ice for practice this morning after leaving Sunday's game against the St. Louis Blues early after taking a big hit.

Guhle exited the game with just under two minutes to go in the third period after taking a hit into the boards that left him in visible pain.

The 22-year-old has four goals and 12 points in 48 games this season.

Habs morning skate lineup per TSN's Kenzie Lalonde:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Pearson- Evans - Anderson

Roy- Newhook - Armia

Pezzetta- Gignac -Ylönen

Matheson - Guhle

Struble - Savard

Xhekaj - Kovacevic

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is in the starter's end at this morning's practice ahead of tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Forward Zack MacEwen was placed on waivers yesterday to make room for Forsberg to be activated off the injured reserve. Forsberg has not played since mid-January due to a groin injury.

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch also says defenceman Artem Zub is not on the ice for the Senators this morning. Zub also very briefly skated yesterday before departing the ice with head coach Jacques Martin dubbing it a maintenance day for him.