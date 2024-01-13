Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Martin Jones will play on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche but not on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Martin Jones will NOT play tomorrow, Sheldon Keefe says



Sunday starter TBA@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 13, 2024

Keefe did not announce who Sunday's starter will be.

Ilya Samsonov is currently the second goaltender on the Maple Leafs' roster but is still working with coaching staff to recover his game.

The 26-year-old was waived and assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on New Years' Eve after going 5-2-6 with a 3.94 goals-against average and .862 save percentage while allowing four or more goals in his last five games.

Dennis Hildeby was recalled by the Maple Leafs to serve as Jones' backup, but was sent back down on Wednesday in order to give him playing time in the AHL.

With Samsonov struggling and rookie goaltender Joseph Woll injured, Jones stepped in and has been solid registering an 8-3-1 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

Forward Joshua Roy will make his NHL debut when the Canadiens take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

L'attaquant Joshua Roy fera ses débuts dans la LNH ce soir!



Forward Joshua Roy will make his NHL debut tonight!#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 13, 2024

Roy was called up from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Friday where he has 12 goals and 30 points in 34 games.

The 20-year-old was drafted 150th overall by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL draft.

Roy was a highly touted prospect who led Canada to World Junior gold in 2022 and 2023, recording eight goals and19 points in 14 tournament appearances.

The Canadiens are projected to use these lines during their game against the Oilers on Saturday.

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Harvey-Pinard - Evans - Gallagher

Roy - Monahan - Armia

Pezzetta - Stephens - Ylonen

Guhle - Matheson

Struble - Savard

Harris - Kovacevic

Barron

Montembeault

Primeau

Allen

Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not play Saturday evening against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Rick Bowness told reporters.

According to TSN's John Lu, Scheifele was supposed to skate Saturday morning but did not feel right, so he remains day-to-day. He suffered a lower-body injury Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks and left the matchup early.

#NHLJets Bowness says Scheifele will not play tonight. He was going to skate this morning but didn’t feel quite right, so he remains day-to-day. There are a couple other players who’ll be gametime decisions. The team might dress 11/7. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 13, 2024

Bowness added there are a couple of other players who are game-time decisions for Saturday's game, including forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who left practice early Friday to rest an upper-body issue.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are projected to use these lines for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman

McLeod/Gagner - Draisaitl - Foegele

Kane - Ryan - Brown

Erne - Hamblin - Janmark

Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

Picard

The Wild have activated goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the injured reserve list, it was announced Saturday morning.

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was assigned to the AHL's Iowa Wild as a corresponding move.

Gustavsson, 25, has been out since Dec. 30 with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Seth Jones will return to the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Seth Jones will return after missing 15 games and will play with Vlasic tonight. Tinordi will be scratched. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 13, 2024

Jones, 29, missed the team's last 15 games with a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has 11 assists in 27 games this season

Washington Capitals

Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin will not play against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

#Caps captain Alex Ovechkin is out for today’s game versus the New York Rangers (lower body). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 13, 2024

Ovechkin is dealing with a lower-body injury that has kept him from practice on Friday.

The 38-year-old has eight goals and 27 points this season and is 44 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal scoring record.