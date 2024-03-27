Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and goaltender Ilya Samsonov hit the ice at the Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday as part of a skills session with select players.

The 26-year-old from Markham has not played since March 7, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Boston Bruins.

Marner has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Ilya Samsonov says he’s ready to play



Samsonov, 27, exited the Maple Leafs' game against the Edmonton Oilers early on March 23, with was was later announced as a calf contusion as a result of hitting the post.

Samsonov said Wednesday that he is ready to play.

The Russian-born goaltender is 19-6-7 this season with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

St.. Louis Blues

Blues head coach Drew Bannister has ruled Oskar Sundqvist out for Thursday's matchup vs. the Calgary Flames and said he is still undergoing evaluation.

Sundqvist suffered a lower-body injury and did not return against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Sundqvist, 30, has six goals and 21 points in 17 games.