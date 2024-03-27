Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and goaltender Ilya Samsonov hit the ice at the Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday as part of a skills session with select players.

The 26-year-old from Markham has not played since March 7, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Boston Bruins.

Marner has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that Marner is not expected to play this week.

Samsonov, 27, exited the Maple Leafs' game against the Edmonton Oilers early on March 23, with was was later announced as a calf contusion as a result of hitting the post.

Samsonov said Wednesday that he is ready to play.

The Russian-born goaltender is 19-6-7 this season with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

Keefe also announced that Joseph Woll will make his third straight start on Thursday when the Leafs host the Washington Capitals.

Woll is 1-4 in his last five starts and is 10-9-1 on the season with a 2.96 GAA and a .908 save percentage

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks moved goaltender Thatcher Demko to long-term injured reserve retroactively on Wednesday, clearing a roster spot for forward Arshdeep Bains from the AHL.

emko has been sidelined with a knee injury sustained March 9 against the Winnipeg Jets. He was ruled week-to-week with the injury and will now be forced to miss at least 10 games and a total 24 days from the retroactive date before he can return.

He has already missed six games, with Casey DeSmith going 3-2-1 as the team's starter over that stretch.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues announced that Oskar Sundqvist will undergo surgery on his right knee for a torn ACL and will be re-evaluated in six months.

Sundqvist the injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

“Unfortunately he got his foot caught there and went into the boards,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. “It’s an unfortunate injury for him and certainly we’re going to miss him while he’s out, but we’ve got guys in here capable of filling that role so guys are going to get more opportunity.”

Sundqvist, 30, has six goals and 21 points in 17 games. The Boden, Sweden native has appeared in 426 career regular-season games, totaling 144 points.