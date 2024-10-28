Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs practiced with the following lines ahead of tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Pacioretty - Tavares - Nylander

McCann - Domi - Holmberg

Lorentz - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - OEL

McCabe - Tanev

Benoit - Timmins

Stolarz

Woll

Winger Nick Robertson appears to be a healthy scratch for the first time this season, with Pontus Holmberg drawing into the lineup. Robertson has one goal in nine games this season.

Toronto will shake up the power play units after starting the season 3/30. The team practiced with the following units on Monday morning.

Knies

Marner - Pacioretty - Matthews

Rielly

Tavares

Domi - McMann - Nylander

OEL

The Rangers have recalled forward Matt Rempe from the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack, the team announced on Monday. The 22-year-old was sent down last Thursday, following the team's 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, a game Rempe did not play.

The 6-foot-9 forward has played in two games this season and has not registered a point. The Calgary native has one goal and one assist in 19 career NHL games.

The Rangers will take on the Washington Capitals tomorrow night.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Lucas Condotta to the AHL's Laval Rocket. The 26-year-old was recalled on Saturday, prior to the Habs' 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. He was not in the lineup for either Saturday's game or the team's 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

He has one goal in four career NHL games.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets lineup for tonight as they look to extend their season-opening winning streak to nine games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley - Miller

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have loaned forwards Adam Gaudette and Cole Reinhardt to the AHL's Belleville Senators, the tam announced Monday.

Reinhardt, 24, played two NHL games this season, recording one assist.

Gaudette, 28, scored two goals and added one assist in seven games in Ottawa this season.

The Hurricanes have recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Martin, 29, has appeared in three AHL games this season, posting a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

He played 19 NHL games last season with the Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets, registering a 3.30 GAA and .889 save percentage.

The Washington Capitals have placed defenceman Matt Roy (lower-body) on injured reserve and recalled forward Mike Sgarbossa from the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Sgarbossa, 32, has recorded one goal and nine points in seven games with Hershey this season.

The Campbellville, Ont. native has played 90 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, recording eight goals and 23 points.

Buffalo Sabres

Nicolas Aube-Kubel will return to the Sabres lineup after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old was injured in the season opener against the New Jersey Devils. He did not record a point in his only game played this season.