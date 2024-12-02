Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Leafs have placed defenceman Jani Hakanpaa on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 16 due to a lower-body injury. The team recalled D Marshall Rifai.

The 32-year-old has played just two games this season after signing with the club as an unrestricted free agent. He has not registered a point.

Maple Leafs forward David Kampf skated alone ahead of Leafs practice Monday morning as he works his way back from a lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 16 against the Edmonton Oilers. He has three assists in 18 games this season after posting eight goals and 11 assists in 78 games last year.

Forwards Max Pacioretty and Max Domi were on the ice Monday morning as they work their way back from lower-body injuries. Pacioretty, 36, has two goals and four assists in 13 games this year.

Domi, 29, has six assists in 19 games.

Defenceman Jake McCabe (upper body) is not at Leafs skate on Monday. He was hit high with a puck in Saturdays game.

The 31-year-old has five assists in 23 games this season.

New York Islanders

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg was recalled on an emergency basis for Monday's practice. Semyon Varlamov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury but will travel with the team to Montreal.

Hogberg last played in the NHL in 2020-21 with the Ottawa Senators, posting a 4-7-0 record with a 3.7a goals-against average and .876 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Nathan Legare from the AHL's Utica Comets. They assigned F Shane Bowers to Utica.

Hardman, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Devils this past summer, has five goals and eight points in 10 games with the Comets.

Legare, 23, has three goals in 18 AHL games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on an emergency basis.

Cossa, 22, was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and carries a 2.21 GAA and .925 save percentage in 14 AHL starts this season.