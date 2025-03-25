Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Pontus Holmberg is staying out late at the Maple Leafs' optional skate Tuesday morning, indicating he will like be a healthy scratch against the Philadelphia Flyers, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Forward David Kampf is already off the ice and preparing to play, Masters reports.

Holmburg played 11:27 in Toronto's loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. He has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 58 games this season.

Kampf also suited up Saturday, registering two shots on goal in 12:24 of ice time. He has four goals and six assists for 10 points in 54 games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Here were the Jets' lines Tuesday morning courtesy of TSN's John Lu ahead of their heavyweight matchup with the Washington Capitals.

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Niederreiter - Namestnikov - Perfetti

Ehlers - Lowry - Appleton

Tanev - Kupari - Barron

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Schenn

Stanley - Miller

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Andrei Svechnikov will miss Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators as he continues to battle an upper-body injury.

He has not played since March 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 24-year-old has 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 65 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff told WGR550 radio in Buffalo that forward Josh Norris won't take part in the morning skate or play Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.

He has been out of the lineup since March 12 as he deals with a middle-body injury.

Meanwhile, the Sabres have recalled forward Isak Rosen from the AHL's Rochester Americans, it was announced Tuesday. Forward Brett Murray has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move.

Rosen has 27 goals and 27 assists in 54 AHL games this season. He has zero points in three NHL games in 2024-25.

Murray, 26, has 23 goals and 17 assists in 55 AHL games. He too has zero points in three NHL games this year.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have signed forward Adam Jecho and defenceman Lukas Fischer to three-year entry-level contracts, it was announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Jecho has played in 56 games for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings this season, posting 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points.

Fischer, 18, has 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points in 51 games this season for the OHL's Sarnia Sting.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Ethan Edwards has signed a two-year, entry-level contract that begins next season, the Devils announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has spent the last four seasons at the University of Michigan after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He had five goals and 16 assists for 21 points in 36 games last season for the Wolverines.