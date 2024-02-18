Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs announced Sunday they have recalled have recalled D Marshall Rifai from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis and have loaned Dennis Hildeby to them as well.

Rifai, 25, has skated in 34 games for the Marlies this season, scoring two goals and recording nine assists.

The Quebec native went undrafted and signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in 2023.

The Sabres have loaned defenseman Kale Clague to the Rochester Americans, the team announced.

The 25-year-old Regina, Sask., native has three goals and 23 points in 41 games with the Amerks this season.