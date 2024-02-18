Ice Chips: Maple Leafs recall D Rifai, loan G Hildeby to AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs announced Sunday they have recalled have recalled D Marshall Rifai from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis and have loaned Dennis Hildeby to them as well.
The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Marshall Rifai from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 18, 2024
G Dennis Hildeby has been loaned to the Marlies.
Rifai, 25, has skated in 34 games for the Marlies this season, scoring two goals and recording nine assists.
The Quebec native went undrafted and signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in 2023.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have loaned defenseman Kale Clague to the Rochester Americans, the team announced.
We have loaned defenseman Kale Clague to @AmerksHockey.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 18, 2024
The 25-year-old Regina, Sask., native has three goals and 23 points in 41 games with the Amerks this season.