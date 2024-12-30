Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies on Monday and sent Matt Murray to the AHL club.

The move comes after Murray allowed four goals on 31 shots in a loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He is 1-1-0 with the Maple Leafs this season with a .879 save percentage and a 3.54 goals-against average after not playing in the NHL last season.

The Maple Leafs also swapped the two goaltenders over the NHL's holiday break before bringing Murray back up. Hildeby has not played with the Maple Leafs since allowing three goals on 27 shots in a win over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 15. The 23-year-old netminder has a 2-1-0 record at the NHL level this season with a .875 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA.

The Maple Leafs host the New York Islanders on Tuesday in their final game of 2024.