Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Joseph Woll is dealing with lower-body tightness and will not start in Wednesday's opener against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Craig Berube told reporters.

“Woll experienced some lower-body tightness [on Tuesday]. It’s precautionary, so we’re going to keep him out tonight," Berube said.

Anthony Stolarz will instead get the nod for Toronto in net for the opener.

Berube added that Woll has not been ruled out from playing Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils on the back-to-back. Woll played in one preseason game over the weekend against the Detroit Red Wings.

Meanwhile, goaltender Dennis Hildeby has joined the Leafs in Montreal on an emergency basis.

The 23-year-old has yet to appear in an NHL game. He had a 2.41 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 41 AHL games last season with the Toronto Marlies.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward JJ Peterka practised with the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, four days after sustaining a concussion in Prague against the New Jersey Devils.

Peterka skated on his own Tuesday and head coach Lindy Ruff described him as day-to-day.

He was injured on an open-ice hit from New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon last Saturday.

Winger Zach Benson was also back at practice for Buffalo after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Devils.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Erik Karlsson said via Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports that he is good to go for the team's opener Wednesday against the New York Rangers.

Karlsson has dealt with an upper-body injury throughout training camp but maintained optimism he would be good to go for opening night.

Meanwhile, forward Bryan Rust (lower-body) will not play Wednesday night.

Calgary Flames

Dan Vladar gets the start in net Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Vladar played in 20 games last season, recording a 3.62 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens

Here were the lines at Wednesday's skate:

Caufield-Suzuki -Slafkovsky

Newhook-Dach-Armia

Barre-Boulet-Dvorak – Anderson

Heineman -Evans- Gallagher

Matheson-Guhle

Hutson-Savard

Xhekaj-Barron

Montembeault

Ottawa Senators

Here were the Senators' lines Wednesday morning:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Greig-Norris-Batherson

Perron-Pinto-Amadio

Gregor-Gaudette-Cousins

Extra: MacEwen

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Hamonic

Extra: Bernard-Docker

Ullmark

Forsberg

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled 26-year-old goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, it was announced Wednesday.

Murray had a 14-15-2 record, 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games for the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2023-24.

Goalie signings

Both Linus Ullmark and Joey Daccord agreed to long-term deals with their respective teams Wednesday.

The Senators and Ullmark struck a four-year, $33 million deal ($8.25 million AAV) while the Kraken and Daccord reached a five-year, $25 million agreement.