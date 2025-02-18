Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs have recalled forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Steeves, 25, currently leads the American hockey League with 29 goals and is third in points with 46 through 40 games.

The St. Paul, Minn. native has played four games with the Leafs this season and has not recorded a point. He was originally signed by Toronto as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

The Senators have recalled forward Cole Reinhardt from Belleville, the team announced.

The 25-year-old has one goal and one assist in 16 games with the NHL club this season, adding eight goals and 20 points in 20 games in Belleville.

The Canucks reached a two-year, $5 million contract extension with forward Drew O'Connor.

The deal carries a $2.5 million average annual value and takes him through the 2026-27 campaign.