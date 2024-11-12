Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Maple Leafs recalled forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Maple Leafs, who again are expected to be without Auston Matthews Tuesday, placed winger Max Pacioretty on injured reserve Monday, while forwards Max Domi and William Nylander missed practice for maintenance days.

Nylander was back on the ice and skated briefly before Tuesday's optional morning skate. Domi was not present for the session. Afterwards, head coach Craig Berube confirmed that both Nylander and Domi will play against Ottawa, along with Connor Dewar, who will make his season debut.

Dewar recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games last season split between the Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs. He added an assist in six playoff games as the Maple Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins in seven games during the first round.

The 25-year-old re-signed with the Maple Leafs in July on a one-year, $1.18 million deal.

Anthony Stolarz was in the home net during Tuesday's session, suggesting he will start against the Senators.

Steeves, 24, has nine goals and 12 points in 10 games with the Marlies this season. He went without a point in one game with the Maple Leafs last season.



Winnipeg Jets

The Jets will take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

The team appears to be making one change on defence with Haydn Fleury drawing in for Logan Stanley, who was absent from Tuesday's gameday skate.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto said Monday he will return to action on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pinto last played in the team's Oct. 22 win over the Utah Hockey Club, where he sustained an undisclosed injury and was listed as week-to-week.

With Pinto, back the Senators assigned Zack Ostapchuk back to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists in six games this season.

In 41 games last season, he had nine goals and 27 points. He missed the first half of the 2023-24 after receiving a 41-game suspension for violating the league's rules on sports gambling.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract.

Drafted in the second round (32nd overall) in 2019, Pinto has 31 goals and 73 points in 146 games with Ottawa.